TATA WPL 2023: 'Not Fair' trends on Twitter after cricket fans spot THIS from Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium

Why watch just the IPL? Cricket fans can be seen witnessing the WPL match being held at the Brabourne Stadium in Churchgate, Mumbai. However, as the ball hits the sky panning the length and breadth of the cricket ground, viewers seem to track the ball and alongside take note of the hoardings in the premises.
Similar to how the internet spotted and reacted to the Gautam Gambhir Stand of Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium carrying several banners of the pan-gutka brand 'Pan Bahar,' cricket fans watching the Women's Premier League 2023 have got their eyes on an advertisement from the Mumbai-based match venue.
The advertisement for the Himalaya Wellness Company is being praised for its tactful placing and positioning at the cricket stadium. "#NotFair" reads the ad campaign that has gone viral on Twitter after WPL fans shared several tweets about it there.
Should women only be known for their beauty and be appreciated for a fair skin tone? Countering the stereotypical answer to this, the Pharma and wellness brand released an ad campaign #NotFair and highlighted how "beauty is not specific to any colour, and that it comes from an inner glow and shine." The campaign was spotted during the ongoing game of women cricket.
"With #NotFair, Himalaya supports WPL players in their fight against skin colour bias," read a tweet, while another cheered the brand's outlook by saying, "Himalaya's new #NotFair ad is a powerful statement against the beauty standards set by society."
Watch full ad video below:
Check reactions
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)