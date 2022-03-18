Is women's cricket 'boring'? Here's what Indian pacer cum Squadron leader Shikha Pandey has to say

Shikha Pandey, the Indian Women's Cricket Team player cum Squadron leader in the Indian Air Force, took to social media on Thursday slamming those who felt that women cricket is 'boring'.

She tweeted, "Anyone who still says or thinks women’s cricket is boring has clearly got their head in the sand and is not watching it. #TheirLoss" Thus, suggesting that those who term the sport 'boring' when a female steps on ground aren't either watching that game or unwillingly to appreciate and acknowledge the girl power.

To this, netizens began replying with photos and videos of some watching the women's cricket while some shared instances of how they played the sport along their female family members.

Talking to the micro-blogging platform, a user dropped in a visual of his daughter hitting the bat in a box cricket court. He mentioned that the 5 year old girl holds interest towards the game while that women's cricket isn't 'slow and boring'. The tweet read, "I don't belive that it's slow and boring as I am watching daily with my daughter even though she is 5 years she show lot of intrest in it, she started her cricket carrier."

Since Shikha posted it last evening, it has gathered over 2.4 K likes, hundreds of retweets and multiple comments. The internet seems divided over women's cricket, aren't we ready to gender-equally accept the sport? Take a look at few replies, right here:

The professional cricket player has been keeping an eye over reactions by netizens, while she also took to reply over some. As a user shared an 'unpopular opinion' that "Women's cricket is too slow and low on intensity. Doesn't garner interest of most people," Shikha questioned him whether he considers to be amongst the ‘most people’ or sighs to the stated 'unpopular opinion'.

Earlier on March 18, in another tweet, Shikha wrote tagging an user, "Hey TeaChaiLa, there are so many women teams playing cricket, no?" This came as a reply to the Twiter user @TeaChaiLa, who wrote, "Women’s team needs to win more. Just being a women’s team cannot eliminate criticism. Yes, Indian team is slower than NZ, Aus etc. except some players. This constant reminder to forcefully live this team won’t work as long as team underperformes."

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:20 AM IST