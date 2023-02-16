e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium TROLLED over massive ads promoting pan-gutka brand ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

The Gautam Gambhir Stand of Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium came under fire on social media for the wide display of posters and banners promoting pan-gutka brand 'Pan Bahar'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium TROLLED for promoting pan-gutka brand ahead of IND vs AUS Test match | Twitter
Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting to tune into the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia that shall be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting this Friday (February 17). Ahead of the game, visuals from the cricket ground surfaced to give a glimpse of the premises to all sports enthusiasts and amp up their craze for the scheduled match.

However, an image that captured the Gautam Gambhir Stand became the spotlight and went viral on social media. The space was seen promoting the pan-gutka brand 'Pan Bahar' with a wide display across the stand. This left people triggered for the importance and coverage given to harmful tobacco products.

TROLLED by netizens

A Twitter user wrote, "The entire stadium is littered with Pan Bahar ads, as if the stands weren't ugly enough in design. Shame that we're even playing here, an absolute eyesore...(sic)" "Arun Jaitley stadium should now officially be renamed as Pan Bahar Stadium," the internet slammed the wide display of Pan Bahar adverts in the premises.

Check reactions below

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium TROLLED over massive ads promoting pan-gutka brand ahead of IND vs AUS...

