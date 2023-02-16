Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium TROLLED over massive ads promoting pan-gutka brand ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium TROLLED for promoting pan-gutka brand ahead of IND vs AUS Test match | Twitter

Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting to tune into the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between India and Australia that shall be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting this Friday (February 17). Ahead of the game, visuals from the cricket ground surfaced to give a glimpse of the premises to all sports enthusiasts and amp up their craze for the scheduled match.

However, an image that captured the Gautam Gambhir Stand became the spotlight and went viral on social media. The space was seen promoting the pan-gutka brand 'Pan Bahar' with a wide display across the stand. This left people triggered for the importance and coverage given to harmful tobacco products.



TROLLED by netizens

A Twitter user wrote, "The entire stadium is littered with Pan Bahar ads, as if the stands weren't ugly enough in design. Shame that we're even playing here, an absolute eyesore...(sic)" "Arun Jaitley stadium should now officially be renamed as Pan Bahar Stadium," the internet slammed the wide display of Pan Bahar adverts in the premises.

Check reactions below

The entire stadium is littered with Pan Bahar ads, as if the stands weren't ugly enough in design. Shame that we're even playing here, an absolute eyesore. The only good thing is they've plastered Gambhir's name in the middle of this crap, that's where his name deserves to be pic.twitter.com/F0xgpe36MT — A. (@LichaParatha) February 15, 2023

Arun Jaitley stadium should now officially be renamed as Pan Bahar Stadium 😭😂#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9CU8akYFvH — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) February 16, 2023

Pretty Shambolic! The whole wing is full with Pan Bahar Ads. This is one of our international stadium. That too in the capital city of our country. BCCI please replace these Pan Bahar ad banners as soon as possible.



Vimal banners would be much better. 😍#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/W67PPNYT5C — Mritunjay Dubey (@mddubey409) February 15, 2023

Petition to rename the cricket ground in Delhi to Pan Bahar Kotla. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) February 15, 2023

Still marvel that someone had approved this design 😭



Wonder what deal Pan Bahar has with the stadium authorities ? https://t.co/sBPtg33BSX — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) February 15, 2023

