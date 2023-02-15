'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal Mehar) playing cricket

Mumal Mehar, the girl from Barmer, Rajasthan whose video of playing cricket with her friend and hitting back-to-back sixes went viral on social media, has now received praise from the 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "...Really enjoyed your batting."

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20



(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

Who is Mumal Mehar?

The Rajasthani girl who won praise for her energetic hits at a local cricket match has been identified as Mumal Mehar (Moomal Meher) and hails from Barmer. Her video showing Mumal in action had gone viral on social media and it reminded viewers of professional cricket players such as Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumal is a tremendous bowler with batting skills as well. She has played cricket at the district level, Abdul Razak, brother of Mumal Mehar was quoted as saying in the news reports.

