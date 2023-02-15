e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal Mehar) playing cricket

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal Mehar) playing cricket

The video of Mumal Mehar playing cricket had gone viral earlier this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumal Mehar, the girl from Barmer, Rajasthan whose video of playing cricket with her friend and hitting back-to-back sixes went viral on social media, has now received praise from the 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "...Really enjoyed your batting."

Check tweet:

Read Also
Who is Mumal Mehar? Rajasthani girl whose video of playing cricket reminded people of Suryakumar...
article-image

Who is Mumal Mehar?

The Rajasthani girl who won praise for her energetic hits at a local cricket match has been identified as Mumal Mehar (Moomal Meher) and hails from Barmer. Her video showing Mumal in action had gone viral on social media and it reminded viewers of professional cricket players such as Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumal is a tremendous bowler with batting skills as well. She has played cricket at the district level, Abdul Razak, brother of Mumal Mehar was quoted as saying in the news reports.

Read Also
WATCH: Female version of SKY? Rajasthani girl hitting back-to-back sixes goes viral; Swati Maliwal...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...

'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...

Can you guess it? Amazon users order electric toothbrush worth ₹ 12K but get THIS instead

Can you guess it? Amazon users order electric toothbrush worth ₹ 12K but get THIS instead

World Hippo Day: Ready for a hippo safari? Check out this thrilling viral video

World Hippo Day: Ready for a hippo safari? Check out this thrilling viral video

‘Shift Over, Please Go Home!’ Company shuts desktops after work hours; LinkedIn post goes viral

‘Shift Over, Please Go Home!’ Company shuts desktops after work hours; LinkedIn post goes viral

Hippo Day 2023: Not body shaming, check out these cute and funny memes about hippopotamus

Hippo Day 2023: Not body shaming, check out these cute and funny memes about hippopotamus