LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 11: Nicholas Pooran-Led Lucknow Opt To Bat, Captain KL Rahul Named Impact Player

Toss Update:

The Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first against Punjab Kings. LSG will be led by Nicholas Pooran while regular skipper KL Rahul will take part as an Impact Player only.

Pooran said that since Rahul is coming back from a quad injury, his body is being looked after carefully by the franchise therefore, he will be playing just one role - opening batter - in this match tonight.

PBKS meanwhile, are unchanged for this game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

LSG vs PBKS Preview:

The Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul will look to open their win account when they host Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG lost their opening game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

PBKS on the other hand, won their first match against Delhi Capitals but lost the second against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will look to return to winning ways in their third match of the campaign.

Pitch Report

Matthew Hayden and Brian Lara feel that wicket appears to have a slightly denser grass covering this time around, suggesting potential advantages for both pacers and spinners. Nevertheless, it seems favorable for batting, lacking any noticeable cracks. However, the presence of dew might play a role, hence winning the toss and opting to bowl first could be advantageous for the captain.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh