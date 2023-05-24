LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants

BCCI/IPL

LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk

Quinton de Kock: "It's a big occasion. It's a big game for us. Just a four games, but it has been quite different. We kept our eyes on the wicket last night; it's slow, [and there's] little bit of spin. If it feels like a good wicket, we want to get off to a flier... we have an over to assess"

Ravi Bishnoi: "I try my best to contribute to a win. Whenever I get to play, my idea is to try and help the side win. I am blessed to have such a season so far. We have played on pretty tough wickets for batters in Lucknow, so we have that advantage. We take one match at a time."