 LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator Live Score: Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Lucknow Super Giants
LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will face-off in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow our Live Blog for the latest scores and updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier.

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Live: Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

Quinton de Kock: "It's a big occasion. It's a big game for us. Just a four games, but it has been quite different. We kept our eyes on the wicket last night; it's slow, [and there's] little bit of spin. If it feels like a good wicket, we want to get off to a flier... we have an over to assess"

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST

Ravi Bishnoi: "I try my best to contribute to a win. Whenever I get to play, my idea is to try and help the side win. I am blessed to have such a season so far. We have played on pretty tough wickets for batters in Lucknow, so we have that advantage. We take one match at a time."

24 May 2023 07:20 PM IST
24 May 2023 06:26 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winning team will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 while the losing side will be knocked out of IPL 2023.

