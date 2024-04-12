LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Hosts Lucknow Choose To Bat, Mayank Yadav Ruled Out

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Toss Update:

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and has elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana International Stadium. With the Super Giants remaining unbeaten in 3 attempts against the Capitals, they will hope to continue the same on Friday in their home game.

The Lucknow-based franchise are coming on the back of three consecutive wins after losing their opening match to the Rajasthan Royals. They beat a strong Gujarat Titans in the previous game by defending a modest 163 and defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings. With Mayank Yadav ruled out, the home side has brought in Arshad Khan.

The Capitals, meanwhile, are under the pump after 4 losses in 5 games this season. Delhi's only win this season came against the Chennai Super Kings, while losing to Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. With Mitchell Marsh injured, the Capitals have drafted in Shai Hope, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar are also back in the line-up. Jake Fraser-McGurk will also make his IPL debut on Friday.

Playing XIs of Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants:

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

LSG playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur