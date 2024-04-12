IPL 2024: LSG Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav To Miss Next Two Games Due To Injury, Says Coach Justin Langer

Mayank Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is unlikely to play the next two games for Lucknow Super Giants as he continues his recovery from tightness in his hip, said head coach Justin Langer on Thursday. LSG face Delhi Capitals here on Friday before travelling to Kolkata for the away game on April 14.

Langer and Co. is hoping that Mayank regains full fitness before the home game against Chennai Super Kings on April 19. "That's the plan (to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19). We want him to play every game if possible," Langer said on the eve of the game against DC.

"But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow, it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can."

𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙀𝙍 𝙋𝘼𝘾𝙀! 🔥🔥



Mayank Yadav with an absolute ripper to dismiss Cameron Green 👏



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

Mayank, who became an overnight sensation by consistently bowling at 150kmph plus on his IPL debut, had gone off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that they were clinical signs," Langer said.

"Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over (against Titans) and started feeling something in his hip. But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," added the former Australian opener.

Langer gave a fitness update on left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has missed the team's last two games due to injury.

"He's out there bowling now. He had a little bit of disc flare up in his back. He and Mayank are very important to us. He's gone through all the treatment - it's really good to have an excellent medical staff. He's bowling today in the middle," he said.

"He might be available tomorrow, but more than likely - and hopefully - we'll be looking at the Kolkata game, where that extra pace will be valuable. But he's on the right path - fingers crossed," he added.