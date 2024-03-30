Who Is Mayank Yadav? LSG Pacer Clocks Speed Of 155.8 Km/Hr In IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS; Video

Mayank Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants' rookie bowler Mayank Yadav has been on fire against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 clash at the Ekana international stadium. The right-arm pacer, aged 21, clocked a bowling speed of 155.8 kms/hr during the clash as Quinton de Kock, stationed behind the stumps, was all praise for him in a video shared by IPL's official social media handle.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as the youngster ran in hard. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan looked to run the ball through 3rd man, but the bat was nowhere around it and got beaten comprehensively.

Yadav's pace was vital in breaking a strong opening stand between Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan as the former was hurried for pace while playing the pull shot. The short ball from him also plotted Prabhsimran Singh's downfall. Yadav was bought by the Super Giants at the base price of 20 lakh. Born in New Delhi, the right-arm speedster has only played in 1 first-class fixture, 17 List A games, and 10 T20s, collectively taking 58 scalps.