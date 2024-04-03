RCB vs LSG: Netizens Can't Keep Calm As Mayank Yadav Breaks Own Record For Fastest Ball Of IPL At 156.7 Kmph

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav, an uncapped Indian cricketer, has set the IPL 2024 on fire since making his debut against the Punjab Kings last week.

His impressive performance has made him the talk of the town. Mayank bagged 3 wickets against PBKS and the same number of scalps against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his first two games to help LSG win.

The 21-year-old from New Delhi has already bagged two Player of the Match awards from both games he's played this season.

During the match against Punjab Kings, Mayank made IPL history when he bowled a delivery at a speed of 155.8 kmph. He once again amazed the audience with his fascinating performance by breaking his own record against RCB by delivery the ball at a speed of 156.7 kmph.

Who is Mayank Yadav ?

Mayank Yadav is an Indian cricketer born on June 17, 2002, in New Delhi. He has always been fond of cricket and started his journey in the sport at a young age. After consistent hard work, he became popular in domestic cricket and made his professional debut in Indian cricket when he was just 20 years old.

In 2023, Mayank got an opportunity to play with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL); however, due to injury, he couldn't participate.

Netizens' reactions on social media platforms

Indian cricket fans have been going ga-ga over Mayank Yadav's pace and performances in his debut season. Fans and enthusiasts flooded social media with their reactions, praising his impressive performance in the match against RCB.

Some even drew comparisons between him and the legendary Brett Lee, speculating that Mayank Yadav could be India's next fast-bowling sensation.

Mayank Yadav said 🗣️-



"After the first match, I got a call from Rohit bhaiya and he congrats. me and said that you are playing very well, keep working hard that was a big moment for me, the captain of India is calling you from the himself."

