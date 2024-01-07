'Loyalty Ends When Benefits Stop': Kieron Pollard Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram

Kieron Pollard | Credits: Twitter

Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has sent internet into frenzy after he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 7.

The 36-year-old reshared the post by Instagram handle 'Income Fact' on his story, which wrote about mistreatment after showing the loyalty.

"Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stop." the post read.

Kieron Pollard didn't provide any context regarding his cryptic post on Instagram story. However, the former West Indies captain seems to be miffed with something.

Mumbai Indians fans felt that Pollard has indirectly criticized management of the franchise, who recently replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as a captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans on an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Just few weeks, the Mumbai-based franchise decided to move from Rohit Sharma and handed over captaincy duties to Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to first IPL title in their debut season of the tournament in 2022. In the following season, he captained the side to another IPL final, but lost to Chennai Super Kings.