Love Trumps Rivalry: England Wicketkeeper Amy Jones Gets Engaged To Australian Cricketer Piepa Cleary

They say love has no language and transcends all boundaries. That is exactly what's happened with gay cricketers Amy Jones and Piepa Cleary, who recently got engaged and made the happy announcement on social media.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Australian cricketer Piepa Cleary have put aside cricket's traditional rivalry and exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on Monday.

"Cheers to forever," Jones wrote on Instagram as she posted a picture with Cleary, both holding glasses filled with champagne to celebrate their engagement.

The massive diamond ring is also visible on Cleary's finger in the sweet picture from the engagement.

The couple have been dating for quite some time but were in a long-distance relationship due to their nationalities.

Who are Amy Jones & Piepa Cleary?

Jones made her debut for England in 2019 and has since been a regular in the women's Test and ODI squads. She has played 6 Tests and 91 ODIs so far, scoring 116 and 1951 runs respectively. The 31-year-old was born on June 13, 1993, in the West Midlands.

She met with her future partner Piepa Cleary while they were playing for the Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League. Clearly was born on July 17, 1996, and is 3 years younger to Jones.

Cleary has played for teams like the Scorchers and Western Australia Women, but is yet to represent the Australian women's team in international cricket. Cleary is right-arm medium pace bowler.