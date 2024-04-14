'Looking Forward To Join You Guys': Is Cheteshwar Pujara Returning To CSK For IPL 2024? Here's The CATCH

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday when he tweeted about his return to the Chennai Super Kings amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

Pujara took to his X account to let his fans know about the big decision.

"#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season!" Pujara tweeted.

Fans immediately started to speculate whether Pujara will be coming back as a player or be a part of the franchise's coaching staff.

But then one user pointed out the big catch in Pujara's tweet. The hashtag he used read 'SupperKings' and not Super Kings.

The 36-year-old was part of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings squad in IPL 2021 but did not get to play any games during the season.

Pujara last played in the IPL in 2014. Overall, he has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengalore, Kings XI Punjab and CSK in the IPL since 2010.

He amassed 390 runs from 30 T20s in the IPL at an average of nearly 21 but it was his strike rate of 99.74 which remained an issue for the Test specialist and that is why he wasn't a popular choice for franchises in the faced-paced league.