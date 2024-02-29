Is This The End Of The Road For Cheteshwar Pujara & Ajinkya Rahane? Indian Cricket Stalwarts Lose BCCI Central Contracts

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane | Credits: Twitter

Veteran Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahana are apparently not in the scheme of things after both were excluded from BCCI 's list of central contract for players. Pujara was the latest to lose the central contract when the board announced the new list on Wednesday, while Rahane was excluded from it in the 2022-23 list.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been away from the international scene after the World Test Championship 2023, where India lost to Australia in July last year. Rahane was the highest run-scorer for India with 135 runs while Pujara failed to deliver his best with the bat in the WTC Final against Pat Cummins-led Aussies last year.

Thereafter, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were not picked for the Test series against West Indies, South Africa and England. Indian stalwarts went back to domestic cricket, especially Ranji Trophy 2023-24 to grind hard to make a national comeback.

However, things haven't worked in their favour despite there have been constrating performances between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Cheteshwar Pujara loses his central contract despite his exploits in Ranji Trophy

Veteran Saurashtra batter Cheteshwar Pujara was at his scintillating best in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. The 35-year-old was knocking the doors of BCCI selectors harder with his consistent performances in India's prestigious tournament this year.

Pujara is currently the second-highest run-getter of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, amassing 830, including 4 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 83 across innings.

With the experience & world class talent of Kohli missing, would there have been temptation to bring back Pujara into this India batting line up? Or is his international career over? Feels like he could have brought some consistency and an anchor ⚓️ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 24, 2024

With his consistent performances in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, many would have thought Cheteshwar Pujara has neared his comeback to national team. However, hopes have been dashed after the Pujara was excluded from latest list of central contract for players.

Cheteshwar Pujara was handed a Grade B contract with annual retainership of INR 3 crore in the last year's BCCI's central contract list of players. In the latest list, Pujara's name is missing. It can be assumed that the veteran Indian top-order Test batter is no longer in the scheme of things for longest format of the game.

Pujara has already fallen out of favour by BCCI selectors due to inconsistent performances in the Tests over the last few years.

Ajinkya Rahane's flop show in Ranji Trophy

After being excluded from the Test squad for the series against West Indies, South Africa and England, many would've expected Ajinkya Rahane to perform well in the Ranji Trophy to prove the selectors wrong and make a comeback to national Test team.

However, Rahane failed to live up to the expectations of his fans as he has had torrid outing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24. The 34-year-old couldn't produce an impactful performance for Mumbai as he managed to score only 115 runs, including a fifty, at an abysmal average of 12.77 in 10 innings thus far.

Ajinkya Rahane has the worst average among all Mumbai batters (min. 3 innings) in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/sLzvgliz1K — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 27, 2024

Ajinkya Rahane received a retainership of INR 5 crore as per BCCI central contract list of players 2020-21. Thereafter, Rahane played the Tests for India without a central contract until he was dropped from the Test squad after WTC Final 2023.