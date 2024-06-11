'Logon Ko Hallucinate Kiya Hai Aur Paagal Banaaya Hai': Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts Babar Azam-Led Pakistan For Performing Only Against B, C Teams; Video

Former Pakistan opening batter Ahmed Shehzad lambasted Babar Azam-led men's national team for consistently under performing and deceiving the fans by playing well only against under-strength international sides. The former right-handed batter also took a dig at Babar Azam's batting statistics in major tournaments, pointing out the mediocrity.

Having lost 2 consecutive matches in the T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Green are under immense pressure to save their campaign. Babar Azam and co. suffered a shocking defeat to the Associate nation in USA and were on the verge of beating India before losing eventually.

Ahmed Shehzad, "King ka mai kya kro jisne mujhe match hi jeetwa ke nhi dena." pic.twitter.com/kEYeuH8Nhj — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) June 10, 2024

Speaking on the show Haarna Mana hai, the 32-year-old observed that Pakistan have only performed against depleted sides in the last few years and accused Babar Azam of bias.

"Aapne B, C, D teams ke khilaaf perform kar ke logon ko hallucinate kiya hai aur paagal banaaya hai. Aap logon ki tankhaaein badhayi gayi, PCB ne paise diye ki aap apne aap ko evolve kare. Woh paisa aapne uthaake social media pe laga diye. Aap apne doston ke saath team bana rahe hain, aur apne doston ko team mein rakh rahe hain."

(You have performed only against B, C, D teams and have hallucinated the public. The PCB increased the players' salary to improve their game play, but they haven't invested it properly. You (Babar) have included your friends in the team.)

"He averages 27 and has a strike rate of 112" - Ahmed Shehzad on Babar Azam

Shehzad went on to mock Babar Azam's 'King' tag by mentioning his performance in the ICC tournaments.

"Aapke scores bade tournaments aur World Cups mein 27 ki average hai or 112 ka strike rate hai. Babar Azam ke scores duniya mein 3rd number pe aate hain losing causes mein. Yeh stat kaunse king ke hain mujhe yeh bataaye."

(Looking at Babar's scores in ICC tournaments, he averages 27 and has a strike rate of 112 and most of it are in losing cause. What should I go with the King, who can't win matches for Pakistan?).