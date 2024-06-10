VIDEO: Wicketkeeper Azam Khan Spotted Hogging At Fast Food Stall In New York After Pakistan’s Loss vs India In T20 WC

Azam Khan. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan keeper-batter Azam Khan was spotted hanging out at a fast-food joint stall in the United States of America (USA) as a video of the same went viral on social media. The 25-year-old was spotted eating fast food as netizens criticised him for not paying attention to his fitness and gameplay.

Azam Khan made his debut for Pakistan in 2021, but is yet to deliver a substantial match-winning performance in international level cricket. The youngster has managed only 88 runs in 14 T20Is, averaging 8.80 with a best of 30. With Azam registering a golden duck against USA in Pakistan's opening match of T20 World Cup 2024, he was dropped from the side.

Aag lagi basti main, Azam apni masti mein! pic.twitter.com/zkWqO4nwmI — Usman Jamil (@thtpakistaniguy) June 10, 2024

Team India hand Pakistan their 2nd consecutive defeat in T20 World Cup 2024:

With the Men in Green looking to stage a comeback after a shocking defeat to USA, they were handed another defeat by Rohit Sharma-led India in New York. After Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first, Pakistan delivered a sensational bowling performance to restrict their arch-rivals to 119 in 19 overs. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up 3 wickets each.

While Pakistan made a decent start to their innings, the accumulation of dot balls in the later half ensured they left too much to do in the end. Jasprit Bumrah broke the game open in his 2nd spell by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and was crowned Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-14-3.