Loan Lete Rehna 1st Reason Aur 8-0 Second Reason? Virender Sehwag Gives Befitting Reply To Pakistan Fan For Mocking Him

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag has brutally trolled a Pakistani user on X (formerly Twitter) for replying to him on a post praising opener Fakhar Zaman. With Sehwag lauding the left-handed opening batter for his 'Jajbe' or passion and the Pakistan fan mocking him, the Indian great didn't hold back and gave him a befitting reply.

Praising Fakhar Zaman's breathtaking century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against New Zealand, Sehwag questioned Pakistan's decision to bench him for the first few matches. The 45-year-old wrote on X, stating:

"What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi."

"Jajbe" will be my 13th reason to thank Jinnah https://t.co/OfkXNY9G3G — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) November 4, 2023

The user mocked him by replying to his tweet, saying

""Jajbe" will be my 13th reason to thank Jinnah."

In turn, Sehwag gave a befitting reply and reverted:

"Loan lete rehna 1st reason aur 8-0 second reason?Poora mulk hamaare jyada tar players ka naam galat leta hai aur ek Z mein inhe yaad aa gaye sab 😂."

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs for their 4th win of the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the 1992 World Cup winners prevailed in a high-scoring contest against the Kiwis in Bengaluru. They were staring at a certain defeat after New Zealand piled on 401, headlined by Rachin Ravindra's 94-ball 108.

Nevertheless, Zaman launched his own onslaught, bringing up his century off 63 balls, thereby becoming the fastest Pakistan batter to score a ton in World Cups. Skipper Babar Azam also gave him good company, staying unbeaten at 66 to put on an unbroken 194.