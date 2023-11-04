 PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For His Tactics Against New Zealand
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For His Tactics Against New Zealand

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For His Tactics Against New Zealand

Netizens have come down hard on Babar Azam for his tactics against New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With New Zealand on the verge of amassing a massive total in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, netizens have come down hard on Babar Azam. Most fans have labelled Babar Azam as the worst captain for sending the Kiwis into bat after winning the toss.

Pakistan face a make or break game against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as they must win to stay in the hunt for playoffs spot. However, the 1992 World Cup winners could find themselves chasing a massive target, much as it happened against Australia at the same venue and Pakistan fell well short despite a good start.

Pakistan's team selection also raised eyebrows as they went with 4 pacers, dropping the lone specialist spinner in Usama Mir for Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali provided the breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over, but Pakistan didn't have any success over the next 20 overs as Rachin Ravindra and the returning Kane Williamson stitched a solid partnership.

Williamson departed for 95 in the 35th over after Ravindra scored his 3rd hundred of the tournament, putting the Black Caps in pole position with more than 10 overs to go. Most notably, he didn't set attacking fields for Williamson, who was returning after a considerably long break.

The Kiwis will be also keen to break their three-match losing streak, which has put their campaign in a tricky spot after 4 consecutive wins.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Babar Azam's captaincy in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand:

Read Also
Babar Azam Leaked Chat Row: After Calling Out Zaka Ashraf's 'Ghatiya Harkat', Shahid Afridi Praises...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Absence Is A Setback But Team India Are On Beast Mode Right Now...

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Absence Is A Setback But Team India Are On Beast Mode Right Now...

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Multiple Records With Another World Cup Hundred

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Multiple Records With Another World Cup Hundred

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For...

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For...

IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For As Top Two Sides Lock Horns

IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For As Top Two Sides Lock Horns

'A Bowler In Place Of An All-Rounder': Netizens Raise Eyebrows At Hardik Pandya's Replacement In CWC...

'A Bowler In Place Of An All-Rounder': Netizens Raise Eyebrows At Hardik Pandya's Replacement In CWC...