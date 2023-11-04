PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'Worst Pakistan Captain Since Mohammad Yousuf', Netizens Slam Babar Azam For His Tactics Against New Zealand

Babar Azam and Kane Williamson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With New Zealand on the verge of amassing a massive total in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, netizens have come down hard on Babar Azam. Most fans have labelled Babar Azam as the worst captain for sending the Kiwis into bat after winning the toss.

Pakistan face a make or break game against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as they must win to stay in the hunt for playoffs spot. However, the 1992 World Cup winners could find themselves chasing a massive target, much as it happened against Australia at the same venue and Pakistan fell well short despite a good start.

Pakistan's team selection also raised eyebrows as they went with 4 pacers, dropping the lone specialist spinner in Usama Mir for Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali provided the breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Devon Conway for 35 in the 11th over, but Pakistan didn't have any success over the next 20 overs as Rachin Ravindra and the returning Kane Williamson stitched a solid partnership.

Williamson departed for 95 in the 35th over after Ravindra scored his 3rd hundred of the tournament, putting the Black Caps in pole position with more than 10 overs to go. Most notably, he didn't set attacking fields for Williamson, who was returning after a considerably long break.

The Kiwis will be also keen to break their three-match losing streak, which has put their campaign in a tricky spot after 4 consecutive wins.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Babar Azam's captaincy in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand:

Babar Azam has to be the worst captain in this World Cup. #PAKvNZ #CWC2023 — Prantik (@Pran__07) November 4, 2023

Cant decide who has been the worst captain in history of Pakistan cricket? Saeed Anwar or Babar Azam? #PAKvsNZ — Shahab (@shahabkalim) November 4, 2023

babar azam wins the toss and somehow manages to make the worst decision — talha 🇵🇸 (@taallhhhaaa) November 4, 2023

Babar Azam is the worst captain of Pakistan since Mohammed Yousuf. https://t.co/rrvtEzc0EP — Zack Crawley (@zack_crawley313) November 4, 2023

Babar Azam is worst captain.



Bc, Kane Williamson comes to bat after injury and he started with just one slip😭😭#PAKvsNZ — Gaurav (@viratian_83) November 4, 2023

Pacer are going for runs Ifti got a wicket still two over left of him Shaheen Haris Wasim Jr all are good at death why bring these 2 Babar Azam has to be worst captain 2 games he improve next game he goes back to blunder — Shahzaib (@Shahzoo_khi) November 4, 2023

Pakistan has The Worst Bowling Attack And Captain Babar Azam is a Cherry On Top.#PAKvsNZ — Maham Fatima (@Maham_0fficial) November 4, 2023