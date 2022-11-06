LIVE IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit departs, Zimbabwe strike

06 November 2022 01:53 PM IST
OUT! Rohit Sharma 15 (13) departs. Blessing Muzarabani bangs in short. Rohit pulls it straight into the hands of Masakadza at deep backward square leg. India 27-1
06 November 2022 01:53 PM IST
Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
06 November 2022 01:53 PM IST
India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
06 November 2022 01:53 PM IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe. Rishabh Pant comes in place of Dinsesh Karthik
06 November 2022 01:53 PM IST
06 November 2022 12:49 PM IST
Though India have a 5-2 edge over Zimbabwe in T20Is with their last face-off happening in 2016, it will be the first time that these two teams will be meeting in a T20 World Cup game.
06 November 2022 12:49 PM IST
Exactly two weeks after India opened their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a thrilling four-wicket victory at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be back at the iconic venue.
06 November 2022 12:49 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Indiavs Zimbabwe final Super12 clash in Melbourne. Till yesterday, this encounter was dubbed as a must-win for India. A few hours back it suddenly become an inconsequential game after The Netherlands staged a massive upset by beating SA by 13 runs.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)