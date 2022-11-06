e-Paper Get App
LIVE IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit departs, Zimbabwe strike

With India qualifying for the semi-finals, this match has been rendered inconsequential

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | AP/PTI
OUT! Rohit Sharma 15 (13) departs. Blessing Muzarabani bangs in short. Rohit pulls it straight into the hands of Masakadza at deep backward square leg. India 27-1     

Zimbabwe (playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India (playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe. Rishabh Pant comes in place of Dinsesh Karthik    

Though India have a 5-2 edge over Zimbabwe in T20Is with their last face-off happening in 2016, it will be the first time that these two teams will be meeting in a T20 World Cup game.

Exactly two weeks after India opened their Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a thrilling four-wicket victory at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be back at the iconic venue.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of Indiavs Zimbabwe final Super12 clash in Melbourne. Till yesterday, this encounter was dubbed as a must-win for India. A few hours back it suddenly become an inconsequential game after The Netherlands staged a massive upset by beating SA by 13 runs.     

