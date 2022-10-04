LIVE Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit & Co eye clean sweep, toss at 6:30pm

04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST
According to reports, Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the final T20. Shreyas Iyer is a likely replacement at No. 3. In the pace department, Mohammed Siraj might replace Arshdeep Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed might come in for R Ashwin
Here they come...
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is gutted that he will have to miss the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but the star India pacer will cheer for his team as he goes through his rehabilitation process
India's death bowling is a major headache for Rohit Sharma going into the T20 World Cup. Our expert writer Mohsin Kamal gives an in-depth analysis on the issue plaguing the Team India bowlers...Read below
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 3rd T20I at Indore. Though have clinched the series 2-0, Rohit Sharma-led side would look to finish on a high before heading to the T20 World Cup. For SA, it's all about playing for pride and take the momentum into the ODI series. Both teams will look to make changes to the playing XI and rest couple of players
