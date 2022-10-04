e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

LIVE Ind vs SA 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit & Co eye clean sweep, toss at 6:30pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Swapan Mahapatra
04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

According to reports, Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the final T20. Shreyas Iyer is a likely replacement at No. 3. In the pace department, Mohammed Siraj might replace Arshdeep Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed might come in for R Ashwin     

04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

Here they come... 

04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is gutted that he will have to miss the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but the star India pacer will cheer for his team as he goes through his rehabilitation process 

Read Also
T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's...
article-image
04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

India's death bowling is a major headache for Rohit Sharma going into the T20 World Cup. Our expert writer Mohsin Kamal gives an in-depth analysis on the issue plaguing the Team India bowlers...Read below   

Read Also
India's death bowling woes: What’s wrong and what's the solution
article-image
04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen

04 October 2022 05:59 PM IST

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed

04 October 2022 05:07 PM IST

Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 3rd T20I at Indore. Though have clinched the series 2-0, Rohit Sharma-led side would look to finish on a high before heading to the T20 World Cup. For SA, it's all about playing for pride and take the momentum into the ODI series. Both teams will look to make changes to the playing XI and rest couple of players        

