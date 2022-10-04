e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's what he says

T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's what he says

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup by the BCCI Medical team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah | Twitter
Follow us on

With the BCCI confirming Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this month, the India pacer took to open up over the disappointment. Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote, "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones."

The Indian cricketer, meanwhile, also said that his support and encouragement for the team would stay constant despite his absence on ground. "As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," the tweet by Bumrah read further.

The BCCI medical team ruled out Bumrah from the India squad following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. He is the second senior India player to miss out on the T20 World Cup with an injury after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing MasterCard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Read Also
'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's...

T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's...

Brand Endorser Report 2022 ranks Sachin Tendulkar as top sports celebrity

Brand Endorser Report 2022 ranks Sachin Tendulkar as top sports celebrity

T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of showpiece event, confirms BCCI

T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of showpiece event, confirms BCCI

'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson pushes Yusuf Pathan during heated exchange, watch

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson pushes Yusuf Pathan during heated exchange, watch