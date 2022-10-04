T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence over being ruled out of showpiece event, here's what he says

Jasprit Bumrah | Twitter

With the BCCI confirming Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this month, the India pacer took to open up over the disappointment. Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote, "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones."

The Indian cricketer, meanwhile, also said that his support and encouragement for the team would stay constant despite his absence on ground. "As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," the tweet by Bumrah read further.

The BCCI medical team ruled out Bumrah from the India squad following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. He is the second senior India player to miss out on the T20 World Cup with an injury after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing MasterCard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.