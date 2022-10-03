'India's chances over': Netizens react after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
Fans were left saddened after India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

The BCCI medical team ruled out Bumrah from the India squad following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Netizens took to social media to share their views about India's chances in the showpiece event.

Here are a few reactions

