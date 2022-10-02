LIVE Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Men in Blue look to seal series, toss at 6:30pm

02 October 2022 05:15 PM IST
In pics: Here's how the Indian team trained ahead of the 2nd T20
02 October 2022 04:21 PM IST
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi
02 October 2022 04:21 PM IST
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed
02 October 2022 04:21 PM IST
Hello and welcome to Live updates on India vs SA, 2nd T20I from Guwahati. India lead the series courtesy of their 8-wicket win against the Proteas. Now, the Men in Blue will aim to seal the series with a victory tonight.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)