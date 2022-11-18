e-Paper Get App
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss delayed due to rain
Live Updates

LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Hardik Pandya will be captaining the side in Rohit Sharma's absence

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill speaks on playing cricket in New Zealand: I came here for the U-19 World Cup. Made my ODI debut here in 2019. Good to comeback (to New Zealand), feels good. Definitely, I have fond memories coming back to NZ. When get to know that I'll be going to NZ, it brings a smile. I have been able to execute a few things I have been practicing (about his success in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I have always felt hitting sixes is not about power, it's about timing. If I am getting that right, I know I can hit sixes. It's always about me looking to score than look for four or six. I want to play less dot balls, I want to keep ticking, ones and twos etc. It's more about you being able to wait and swing in the line of the ball rather than swinging hard at the ball

The umbrellas are back as rain makes its presence felt. More delay expected   

Good news! The rain has stopped. Players are on the ground playing rugby while some are showing their football skills. Toss anytime soon    

Bad news folks! It is raining at Wellington. Toss has been delayed. We will get you all the updates here...stay tuned      

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

India squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Hello and welcome to the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at Wellington. Both teams are looking for a reset after a disastrous T20 World Cup. With Hardik Pandya as captain team India will take a fresh guard with young players.      

