LIVE ARGENTINA vs FRANCE FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Score and Updates: Playing XI out at 7:30 PM

In the Semi Final France faced a highly confident Morocco side that pulled off massive upsets against Spain and Portugal. Morocco put on a spirited performance but were eventually beaten 2-0

In the Quarter-Final France took on England, perhaps their biggest test of the tournament so far. Aurelie Tchouameni put France ahead with a wonder strike, before Harry Kane scored from the spot to put both teams tied at the break. In the second-half, Giroud scored to restore France's slender lead. England had a golden chance to equalise from the spot once again, but Kane failed to convert this time, allowing France to secure progression.

5 - There have been five instances of a France player completing 5+ dribbles in a #FIFAWorldCup match across the last two tournaments; all five of them have been by Kylian Mbappé.



Whirlwind. pic.twitter.com/ah9V0F3tDO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2022 In the Round of 16 Mbappe stepped up and scored twice in the second-half as Oliver Giroud also scored to give France a 3-1 win

While the progression to the next round was already sealed, Deschamps' men were stunned 0-1 by Tunisia in their final group game.

In the next match, Mbappe scored on either side of an Andreas Christensen strike for Denmark to give the holders a 2-1 win.

In their opening match, France were stunned after Graig Goodwin had put Australia 1-0 up inside the first 10 minutes. However, Adrien Rabiot equalised for Les Bleus, before Giroud scored twice to turn the game on its head. Mbappe landed the final blow as France won the game 4-1 in the end.

France were clubbed in Group D alongisde Denmark, Australia and Tunisia.

In the semi finals many expected Luka Modric's Croatia to give Argentina a tough fight. Messi and co. had to face a tough Croatia side, who defeated Brazil from the penalty spot. Scaloni’s pupils were however too strong for the European side, who were never close to defeating the Argentinians (3-0).

The semi final was arguably the best game of the tournament. But luck was on Argentina’s side, as they advanced to the semifinals after defeating their opponents in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of game (4-3 on penalties).

In the quarterfinals, Argentina faced one of the most solid teams, the Netherlands. Luis Van Gaal's orange brigade was waiting and were on an impressive 19-game unbeaten streak since he took the reigns of the Oranje team.

Argentina ended up topping Group C, which set a round of 16 game vs. the surprising Australian team. The two-time world champs managed to defeat Graham Arnold’s team men in a match where Argentina were the superior squad, despite the final score.

Never forget Hervé Renard’s words after his Saudi Arabia team beat Argentina…



“Argentina will advance out of the group stages and win the World Cup.” pic.twitter.com/GLnzV1cCSf — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 10, 2022

Road To The Final- Argentina entered the tournament as one of the top two favorites to go all the way in Qatar together with Neymar’s Brazil. A mix of talented veteran and young players led by all-time great Lionel Messi looked like the perfect time to try to conquer their third World Cup title. The soccer world was shocked after witnessing one of the biggest upsets in recent World Cup editions, when Saudi Arabia, defeated Argentina in their Group C opener (1-2). That embarrassing loss left Lionel Scaloni’s men with no room for more mistakes in the group stage they went on to defeat defeat Mexico to avoid elimination and Poland too in what were considered do-or-die games.

Les Bleus will step out on the Lusail turf as the first holders in 24 years to participate in the final. They booked their place courtesy to a 2-0 win over African trailblazers Morocco in the semi-finals

If Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy it will not only represent a victory for Argentina’s captain but his unlikely new benefactor, Saudi Arabia. The Saudis inflicted a shock, humiliating defeat upon Argentina in their opening game of the tournament, but Messi, has been paid to be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia under a reported £25m contract. He could thus deliver a long-term prize worth far more with a chance for Saudi to emulate Qatar and host the 2030 World Cup.

There’s the golden boot to be decided too with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé locked on five goals apiece, with Julián Alvarez and Olivier Giroud both on four.