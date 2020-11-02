'Literally had my heart in my mouth...': Twitter reacts to PV Sindhu's cryptic 'I retire' post

On Monday , professional badminton player PV Sindhu gave her fans "a mini-heart attack" after announcing "I retire" on her official Twitter handle.

In bold letters, she proclaimed: "Denmark Open was the final straw. I retire." Although industrious news cycles for a moment assumed that not representing India was the metaphorical "final straw", leading to Sindhu's apparent retirement from professional badminton, there was a catch for anyone who did not bother to completely read through the text of her declaration.

However, it turns out that Sindhu wasn't announcing her retirement from professional badminton. She was talking more in a rhetorical sense. Dealing with an "invisible virus" for months had taken its toll, and Sindhu was choosing to "retire" from the "current sense of unrest, negativity, constant fear, and uncertainty".

Admittedly, Sindhu was resolute in her aim to train for the next challenge. The Denmark Open was a setback, yes, but it only inspired her to "come back twice as hard" in training for the Asia Open.