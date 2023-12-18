Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note On 1st Anniversary Of Argentina's World Cup 2022 Triumph

Lionel Messi with the World Cup | Credits: Twitter

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has penned a emotional note for his fans on one-year anniversary of Argentina's World Cup 2022 triumph on Monday, December 18.

On December 18, 2022, Argentina defeated the defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup Final which will be remembered as one of the thrilling matches in the history of prestigious tournament.

The match concluded 3-3 draw after the extra time of 30 minutes at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The winner of the World Cup final was determined through the penalty shootout, where Lionel Messi-led side triumphed over France with 4-2.

With a World Cup 2022 triumph, Argentina ended 36-year drought of winning the coveted trophy. This was the third World Cup title for the team after 1978 and 1986.

Also, Argentine fans experienced an emotional moment as their football star Lionel Messi played in his last World Cup of his illustrious career. The legendary footballer confirmed his retirement from his prestigious international tournament in June this year.

Amid the spotlight on Lionel Messi, Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he saved penalties in penalty shootout to help his team clinch the World Cup triumph

Happy Anniversary To Everyone - Lionel Messi

On the anniversary of the World Cup win, Lionel Messi shared an emotional note with his fans on Instagram handle. He hailed the win as the most beautiful madness of his playing career, adding that memories from the tournament will last a lifetime.

"1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career. Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Happy anniversary to everyone!!!" The 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Lionel Messi is expected to continue to play for Argentina in the next year's Copa America as the team will enter prestigious South American tournament as the defending champions.

The Argentine football star is currently playing for Inter Miami CF after he parted ways with Paris Saint Germain Football Club after two seasons in June this year.