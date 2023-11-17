Video: Lionel Messi Reacts to Manuel Ugarte’s 'C**k Sucker' Gesture At Rodrigo De Paul

Lionel Messi during the match against Uruguay. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi indirectly copped an expletive-laden abuse from Uruguayan player Manuel Ugarte during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Thursday as the video of the same went viral. Amid Uruguay's 2-0 victory over Argentina, Ugarte had inflamed their opposition by making an obscene gesture during the 1st half of the match at Rogrigo de Paul.

While the matter which they fought over was unclear, Ugarte was pushed by several of the opposition's team members, leading him to making an obscene gesture. There were a handful of confrontations during the game, with one of the clips showing Messi grabbing an Uruguayan player's neck.

Ugarte said what everyone would have said to de paul if they had a chance to face him, only relevant thing in his career is by posting pics with Lionel Messi 😭 acting like his bodyguard and sucking his d''ck

Uruguay 🇺🇾 showed argentina(penalty wc champions) there real place 😭👋 pic.twitter.com/yyk5WTh2DO — Helena 🇦🇺❤️ (@helenabay_1) November 17, 2023

This is a red card for any other player in the world but not for FIFA's boy Lionel Messi.



The most protected player of all time.pic.twitter.com/f1vxkCl2f5 — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 17, 2023

"I prefer not to say what I think" - Lionel Messi

Messi reacted to the vulgar gesture, stating that the youngsters must learn to respect the seniors and play the game with respect.

Lionel #Messi on #PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte after his gesture during Argentina-Uruguay.



"I prefer not to say what I think, but these young people have to learn to respect from their elders."pic.twitter.com/Cn3fkOt89H — Football España (@footballespana_) November 17, 2023

"I prefer not to say what I think about some gestures. But these young people have to learn to respect from their elders. This game was always intense and hard but always with a lot of respect. They have to learn a little bit."

With the commanding 2-0 victory, Uruguay have moved within two places of first-placed team Argentina in the qualifying standings. Meanwhile, Argentina will be keen to bounce back when they face Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

