'Let's Not Spread Negativity Without Hearing Full Story': Nitish Reddy's Clarification After His Remarks On MS Dhoni's Technique Went Viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Nitish Reddy issued a clarification after the clip of him criticizing former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's batting technique went viral on social media.

Reddy landed in hot water after his remarks on Dhoni's talent and technique. In a viral video, the SRH batter said that the former CSK skipper possesses talent but lacks batting technique compared to Team India and RCB star batter Virat Kohli.

"Dhoni has talent, in the sense that.... talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn't have Virat Kohli's range of techniques." Nitish Reddy said in a viral video.

Nitish Reddy's remarks on MS Dhoni's batting technique drew backlash and criticism from former CSK fans, with many questioning his respect for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

The Andhra batter offered an explanation on his Instagram story about the remarks on MS Dhoni, stating that the question was pertained to skill and mindset and took Dhoni's example to explain the importance of mindset. He added that his video was cropped by the fans and thus, his comments were taken out of context.

"I've always been a huge admirer of Mahi bhai. The question was about skill or mindset, which is the most important factor. I chose mindset, taking Dhoni bhai's example. I believe mindset is the most crucial factor in determining success." Nitish Reddy wrote on Instagram story.

"What I said in my previous interview was taken out of context, with few people cropping out the video. Let's not spread negativity without hearing the full story. Only Love, NKR." he added.

Nitish Reddy also shared the full video of his conversation with Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, wherein he praised MS Dhoni's strength and gameplay.

"MS Dhoni's batting techniques is not at par with Virat Kohli, but he is a legend because he knows his strengths and game play. That's why he became a champion." SRH star said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Reddy was shot of fame in the recently concluded IPL 2024, where he displayed his batting prowess and amassed 303 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92 in 13 matches.

The Andhra youngster was recently picked by Godavari Titans for a whopping INR 15.6 lakh, making him the most expensive player in the history Andhra Premier League auction.