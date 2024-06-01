‘MS Dhoni Has Talent But No Technique’: Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Nitish Reddy’s Remark Goes Viral; Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Nitish Reddy courted controversy on after the clip of him criticizing former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's talent and batting technique went viral on social media.

Reddy was shot of fame in the recently concluded IPL 2024, where he displayed his batting prowess and amassed 303 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92 in 13 matches. Now, the 20-year-old landed in hot water after his comments on MS Dhoni's talent and technique.

In a viral video, Nitish Reddy stated that former CSK skipper doesn't have talent and his technique is not par with that of RCB star Virat Kohli.

"Dhoni has talent, in the sense that.... talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn't have Virat Kohli's range of techniques." Reddy said in a Bhaje Vaayu Vegham movie promotion.

However, it seems to be a slip of the tongue by Nitish Reddy and his words were seemingly taken out of context. The full video was shared on social media, wherein he praised MS Dhoni's strength and game play.

"MS Dhoni's batting techniques is not par with Virat Kohli, but he is a legend because he knows his strengths and game play. That's why he became a champion." SRH star batter said in another video.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been the stalwarts of the Indian cricket team as they significantly contributed to the team's success over the years. Dhoni led Team India to three ICC titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. The former India skipper was known for his finishing ability and pulling off the team from crunch situations.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has been the biggest match-winner for Team India and consistently perform with his willow, breaking several records and setting new benchmark in the international cricket.

Kohli and Dhoni played for Team India together from 2008 until the latter's retirement from the sport in August 2020.