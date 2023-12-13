‘Let’s Bring T20 WC Trophy’: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma After IND Captain’s Emotional Video On World Cup Final Loss

Rohit Sharma has earned backing from the fans. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma released a heartfelt message for the fans, nearly a month after their stunning World Cup final defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With India winning 10 games before the final, netizens have been receptive of the message and threw their weight to clinch the next ICC trophy.

An in-form India started overwhelming favourites against Australia ahead of the final at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the toss falling in Australia's favour, the visitors exploited the conditions perfectly combined by Pat Cummins' shrewd tactics to limit a vaunted Indian batting line-up to 240. In reply, Travis Head perhaps produced the innings of his life to take Australia to glory.

Rohit Sharma also deserves praise for setting the tone for India's steep totals through some aggressive batting at the top. The 35-year-old finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, aggregating 597 runs in 11 matches averaging 54.27.

"Life moves on" - Rohit Sharma

Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit revealed being in loss of ideas on how to deal with the heartbreaking defeat. However, he stated that the fans' motivation have them eyeing the next 'ultimate prize'.

"I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days, I didn't know what to do. You know my family, my friends, kept me going, kept things pretty light around me which was quite helpful. It wasn't easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But honestly it was tough, it was not easy to move on.

"People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize."

Here's how netizens have reacted to Rohit Sharma's emotional message:

One bad game day ruined all our dreams, Rohit is still in the grief of not winning the WC, stay strong cap, we all Indians are with you, we love you more than ever, you really the only cricketer dedicated to the country 💙 we love you Rohit — MAHI⁴⁵ (@imahimishra) December 13, 2023

God has something big for Rohit Sharma our Hitman the Ultimate prize will be the gift for his hardwork and the ICC TROPHY is close by 💫🏆 — Karthikeyan Prabhakar (@Karthik04971992) December 13, 2023

This is the reason why #RohitSharma𓃵 deserve that cup.💔💔



No worries may be T20 world cup finally.



Lead team India and win Test championship and T20 world cup along with Championship Trophy — Abhishek Singhal (@abhitweets20) December 13, 2023

Chin up my bRO 🥺



Waiting for your massive comeback 🥵 — Nani45 (@NaniTarak45) December 13, 2023

Great to see you back, stay strong SKIP ❤️ — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) December 13, 2023

Thank you for those 45 days.



Outstanding. — Lateriser12 (@lateriser12) December 13, 2023

Comeback stronger Hitman 👌

We still believe you ❤️



Let's bring T20 WC Trophy 🏆 — Pankaj (@Pankaj41627) December 13, 2023

Comeback strong hitman. We will keep supporting you ❤️🥺 Let's get the next ICC trophy 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/XdIJ9uOUfQ — Karthik (@vsk_says) December 13, 2023

Deep inside, the pain in the eyes of Rohit Sharma may still be there for many years to come. But as in life and sport, the show must go on. ❤️pic.twitter.com/iAv5Sbkv72 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 13, 2023

The pain is clearly visible on Rohit Sharma's face.pic.twitter.com/NmRVmagffF — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 13, 2023

Dear Rohit Sharma, don't be sad whole india is backing you.pic.twitter.com/QvZmXGe4lC — Daemon (@Four_Tea_Five) December 13, 2023

Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.