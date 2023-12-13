‘Let’s Bring T20 WC Trophy’: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma After IND Captain’s Emotional Video On World Cup Final Loss

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma released a heartfelt message for the fans, nearly a month after their stunning World Cup final defeat to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With India winning 10 games before the final, netizens have been receptive of the message and threw their weight to clinch the next ICC trophy.
An in-form India started overwhelming favourites against Australia ahead of the final at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the toss falling in Australia's favour, the visitors exploited the conditions perfectly combined by Pat Cummins' shrewd tactics to limit a vaunted Indian batting line-up to 240. In reply, Travis Head perhaps produced the innings of his life to take Australia to glory.
Rohit Sharma also deserves praise for setting the tone for India's steep totals through some aggressive batting at the top. The 35-year-old finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, aggregating 597 runs in 11 matches averaging 54.27.
"Life moves on" - Rohit Sharma
Speaking in a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit revealed being in loss of ideas on how to deal with the heartbreaking defeat. However, he stated that the fans' motivation have them eyeing the next 'ultimate prize'.
"I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days, I didn't know what to do. You know my family, my friends, kept me going, kept things pretty light around me which was quite helpful. It wasn't easy to digest, but life moves on. You have to move on in life. But honestly it was tough, it was not easy to move on.
"People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize."
Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA.