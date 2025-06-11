Leroy Sane Set To Join Galatasaray On Three-Year Deal, Medical Tonight In Istanbul: Reports

Image: Leroy Sane/Instagram

Turkish giants Galatasaray have secured a major coup by agreeing to sign German winger Leroy Sane on a three-year deal, marking the end of his five-season tenure with Bayern Munich. The deal, confirmed today by Fabrizio Romano, sees Sane set to fly to Istanbul tonight for his medical and the final contract signing ahead of a move that will run through 2028.

The German international, whose current Bayern contract expires on June 30, has opted against a renewal, reportedly turning down an improved offer from his former club in favour of Galatasaray’s lucrative package. This move represents a bold shift for Sane, who had been linked with a possible Premier League return, with interest reported from Arsenal among others. Instead, he chose stability and financial appeal, setting his sights on Istanbul rather than confining himself to Europe’s top five leagues.

Sane departs Bayern as one of their most illustrious recent signings: four Bundesliga titles, 61 goals and 55 assists over 220 appearances. Now at 29, he seeks to reignite his career in Turkey, embracing a fresh challenge and starring role after a sometimes inconsistent spell in Munich.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, raise their ambitions further by landing a marquee European star and signaling their intent to compete at the highest level, including in the Champions League.

Jobe Bellingham Signs Five-Year Deal With Borussia Dortmund, Follows Brother Jude’s Footsteps

Borussia Dortmund have officially signed 19-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland on a five-year contract, marking another bold investment in youth by the German giants. The move draws inevitable comparisons to his older brother, Jude Bellingham, who once dazzled at Signal Iduna Park before making a high-profile switch to Real Madrid.

The transfer is a historic one for Sunderland, becoming the club’s most expensive sale to date. The deal reportedly includes a base fee of €33 million, with an additional €5 million in performance-based add-ons.

The younger Bellingham’s path has mirrored his brother’s in many ways. Jobe began his footballing journey at Birmingham City before joining Sunderland in 2023. Over two impressive seasons, he made around 90 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists, playing a key role in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League.

With elite facilities, a youth-driven philosophy, and a strong legacy of player development, Borussia Dortmund appears to be the ideal stage for Jobe Bellingham to evolve. Whether he replicates Jude’s meteoric rise or carves out a distinct legacy, the move underscores Dortmund’s confidence in his immense potential and his readiness for world football’s next big stage.