 Legendary Premier League Commentator Martin Tyler To leave Sky Sports after glittering 30-year career
Veteran broadcaster Martin Tyler has commentated on live Premier League fixtures since the division was launched in 1992 but will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new season

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Renowned football commentator Martin Tyler, will be parting ways with Sky Sports ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. Having dedicated over three decades of his career to the broadcaster, Tyler has been the voice behind live Premier League matches since the league's inception in 1992. Despite his departure, Tyler will not be retiring from commentary altogether and will continue working for rival broadcasters.

In recent months, Tyler has faced criticism from fans, leading to calls for Sky Sports to bring in a new lead commentator. With his contract set to expire this summer, it has been confirmed that it will not be renewed. Nevertheless, Tyler's departure is on good terms, and he has been honoured with the nickname "The Voice" as a tribute to his contribution.

Tyler's early years and crowning moment

Tyler's illustrious commentary career spans an impressive 49 years. He began his journey with ITV in the 1970s and 1980s, earning his breakthrough opportunity during the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. When Sky Sports launched its sports coverage in 1990, Tyler joined the network, becoming an integral part of their Premier League broadcasts.

Having secured the rights to showcase Premier League football from its inception, Sky Sports entrusted Tyler with commentating on numerous significant matches over the years. Furthermore, he held the position of lead commentator for EA Sports' FIFA video game series from 2005 to 2020, further solidifying his reputation as a distinguished voice in the world of football.

However, it was in 2012 that Tyler reached the pinnacle of his career when he provided the iconic "Aguerooooooo" line during Manchester City's dramatic Premier League title-winning moment. His words immortalized Sergio Aguero's last-minute goal against Queen's Park Rangers, which secured the championship for Manchester City.

As Martin Tyler bids farewell to Sky Sports, his remarkable contributions and memorable moments will forever remain etched in the history of football commentary.

