Legendary footballer Jack Charlton, who was part of 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning England squad, dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, a part of the team that won England the FIFA World Cup in 1966, died on Saturday. He was 85 years old.

A family statement read: "Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

According to the BBC, the former Leeds defender had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and also had dementia.

Jack and his brother Bobby Charlton were part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, alongside his brother Bobby.

He made a record number of appearances for Leeds and achieved unprecedented success with the Republic of Ireland.