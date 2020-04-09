'Leave them guessing': One can't see John Cena, nor could understand his retirement tease

The Doctor of Thugonomics, John Cena has left fans confused with an encrypted tweet over his retirement from WWE.

His April 5 WrestleMania match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was bizarre, but also one his finest matches that may well serve a perfect send-off to Cena's illustrations in-ring career.

The 16-time WWE champion wrote: “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing."