'Leave them guessing': One can't see John Cena, nor could understand his retirement tease

The Doctor of Thugonomics, John Cena has left fans confused with an encrypted tweet over his retirement from WWE.
His April 5 WrestleMania match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was bizarre, but also one his finest matches that may well serve a perfect send-off to Cena's illustrations in-ring career.
The 16-time WWE champion wrote: “All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing."
Followed by another tweet: "Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort."
This had made way for speculations aplenty.
A day after the second night of WrestleMania, Cena had written: "When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity,” he wrote a day after the second night of Wrestlemania 2020.
“Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat,” was his other message on April 7.
