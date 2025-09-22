Laver Cup 2025: Taylor Fritz Stars As Team World Clinch Their 3rd Title

Team World won Laver Cup. | (Credits: X)

American professional Tennis player Taylor Fritz helped Team World clinch Laver Cup 2025 with stunning wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on Saturday and Sunday, respectively in San Francisco. The California-born athlete's outstanding wins ensured that Team World won their third Laver Cup in history.

Fritz, who had beaten Alcaraz on Saturday, with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory, picked up from where he left off against Zverev, playing aggressively. The American kept the pressure consistently on his German counterpart until breaking him in the second set when the scoreline was 4-3.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With Team World captain Andre Agassi winning the title on debut, Fritz said it's impossible not to be pumped, saying, as quoted by ATP Tour:

"We're going to have a fun night. Definitely popping some champagne in the locker room in a few minutes. Just seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat cheering for me, it's impossible not to be so fired up and just give it everything you have."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Carlos Alcaraz had kept Team Europe alive

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who has won two Grand Slam titles this year had kept Team Europe's chances with an imperious 6-2 6-1 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Along with Casper Rudd, the Spainard furthered their side hopes with a doubles win over Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen.

Nevertheless, Alex de Minaur of Australia and ranked No.8 in the world beat Czech Republic's Jakub Mensic 6-3 6-4 to push Team World's lead to 12-6.

But Fritz's triumph meant Team World regained the title they had relinquished to Europe last year in Berlin.