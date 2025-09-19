Laver Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule, Format & Other Details

Image: Laver Cup/X

The eighth edition of the Laver Cup is set to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA, from September 19 to 21. The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World. Named after Australian tennis great, Rod Laver, the Laver Cup was started in 2017 and it involves six players each from Team Europe and Team World.

How does the Laver Cup format work?

Over the course of three days, there will be five sessions in the tournament. Every match follows the best-of-three sets format. The third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker in split sets. During the first two days, every player must participate in at least one singles match. But during the three days, no player may play singles more than twice.

It is required that at least four of the six players participate in doubles. Except for the Decider on Day 3 if the score is 12:12, no doubles combination is played more than once. Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins.

Laver Cup Schedule

September 19, Friday

Match 1 (singles): Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka - 1:30 a.m. IST (September 20 for Indian viewers)

Match 2 (singles): Jakub Mensik vs Alex Michelsen

Match 3 (singles): Flavio Cobolli vs Joao Fonseca - 7:30 a.m. IST

Match 4 (doubles): Carlos Alcaraz/Jakub Mensik vs Taylor Fritz/Alex Michelsen

September 20, Saturday

Match 5 (singles) - 1:30 a.m. IST (September 21 for Indian viewers)

Match 6 (singles)

Match 7 (singles) - 7:30 a.m. IST

Match 8 (doubles)

September 21, Sunday

Match 9 (doubles) - 12:30 a.m. IST (September 22 for Indian viewers)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2025 in India?

The Laver Cup 2025 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Laver Cup teams

Team Europe

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Holger Rune (Denmark), Jakub Mensik (Czechia), Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Alternate: Tomas Machac (Czechia)

Captain: Yannick Noah (France)

Vice-captain: Tim Henman (Great Britain)

Team World

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), Taylor Fritz (USA), Alex De Minaur (Australia), Alex Michelsen (USA), Joao Fonseca (Brazil), Reilly Opelka (USA)

Alternate: Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Captain: Andre Agassi (USA)

Vice-captain: Pat Rafter (Australia)