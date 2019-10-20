La Liga: Real Madrid beaten by Barcelona

Madrid: Barcelona sailed back to the top of the table and trouble returned to Real Madrid after they endured their first La Liga defeat of the season at newly-promoted Real Mallorca.

Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Robinho were in the last Madrid team to lose a league game at San Moix in 2006 and 13 years later, Mallorca repeated the trick thanks to a scintillating strike by Junior Lago in the first half on Saturday.

In between, Atletico Madrid were pegged back by Valencia as a brilliant Dani Parejo free-kick earned the visitors a hard-earned 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It means Barca will finish the weekend top of the table for the first time this season as the defending champions continue to leave their stumbling start further behind them.