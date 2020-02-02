La Liga: Karim Benzema hands Real Madrid victory over Atletico in hard-fought derby

Madrid: Karim Benzema's second-half strike handed Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid here on Saturday.
During their La Liga clash, both clubs gave each other a tough fight. The first half witnessed a goalless draw as no club managed to score a goal.
However, in the second half, the deadlock was broken by Benzema, who netted a goal in the 56th minute. Real Madrid maintained the lead throughout and secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
With this win, Real Madrid have consolidated their top spot on the La Liga table as they took their points tally to 49. They have gained a six-point lead over second-placed club Barcelona.
On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are settled on the fifth spot with 36 points.
Real Madrid will now take on Osasuna on February 9 while Atletico Madrid will compete against Granada on the same day.
Earlier, in January, the two clubs met in the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid turned victors in that match too after the game went on to penalties. Courtois and Jan Oblak were both imperious during a goalless final in Jeddah but the Belgian came up trumps, saving Thomas Partey's penalty after Saul Niguez had already hit the post.
Sergio Ramos tucked away the winning spot-kick to ensure Real Madrid clinched their first trophy of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League next in their sights.
Atletico might have won it in extra-time when Alvaro Morata went through one-on-one but Real's Federico Valverde took a red card in exchange for cynically fouling the striker from behind.
