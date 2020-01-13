The unusual hero: Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde praised by Twitterati for game-winning red card

Real Madrid turned winners in a hotly-contested affair with neighbours Atletico Madrid in a derby match. The match ended with none of the sides opening their account in normal play. It finally came down to penalties which Real Madrid won 4-1 with ease.

It would all have been different if Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde hadn’t done what he did. At the 114th minute, Real had a corner which was cleared by Atletico. The clearance found Real’s Dani Carvajal, who managed to fluff a pass back to their rivals. The ball was then passed to Atletico's Alvaro Morata who took the ball and went running away from the Real Madrid defenders.

The defenders were failing to keep up with Morata. Fede Valverde too was in the pack chasing the Atletico attacker. The goal was a sure thing for Morata as there was nothing the Real defenders could do about it. But Fede had different plans. He went into a last-ditch challenge to stop Morata and fouled him just a few yards away from the penalty zone. Fede was deservedly given a red card for his tackle, but he managed to stop Atletico from scoring at such a crucial moment.