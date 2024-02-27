'Kya Woh Khelenge': Sunil Gavaskar Cheekily Asks If Virat Kohli Will Play In IPL 2024

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Virat Kohli skipping the ongoing Test series against England citing personal reasons, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Monday wondered if the star batter would play in the upcoming Indian Premier League. The IPL 24 will begin with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at Chepauk.

Initially named in the Indian Test squad, the RCB talisman pulled out before the opening game in Hyderabad. Earlier this month, the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child.

"Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well," Gavaskar said rather cheekily when asked if Kohli would be hungry for runs in the IPL as he would be returning to action after a long break.

Gavaskar was interacting with the students of Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi during a Star Sports Star event.

"Jurel could be the superstar" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar said wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, could be the superstar of this IPL.

Playing in only his second Test, Jurel won the Man of the Match award for his splendid batting efforts of 90 and 39 not out in India's series-clinching five-wicket win over England.

"He could be promoted up the order. Jurel could be the superstar after this performance in the Test matches. Even Akash Deep could get more exposure in RCB and play the role of the death over specialist which they were missing last season."

"It will be very difficult for him" - Sunil Gavaskar opines on Rishabh Pant's comeback

Gavaskar is also excited that his favourite player, Rishabh Pant, will be making a much-awaited comeback after surviving a near-fatal car accident.

"I'm also a big fan of him. For me the most important thing, is he should be healthy like before, so that he can come and entertain us.

"It will be very difficult for him and it will take some time for him to get that batting fluency. But good that he has started training. Knee plays a pivotal role in batting as well as keeping -- which of course he may not do initially. Maybe he won't be the usual Rishabh Pant that we are used to seeing," Gavaskar said.

