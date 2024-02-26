 Viral Pic: Virat Kohli Spotted In London Restaurant With Daughter Vamika After Akaay's Birth
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted in London restaurant with daughter Vamika as a photo of the same

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli with his daughter. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted in London in a restaurant with his daughter as a picture of the same went viral on social media. The 35-year-old was spotted checking out his phone as his daughter was supposedly having something to eat while sitting beside him.

The former Indian captain revealed on social media on February 20th, 2023 that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy, clearing months of speculation regarding his absence from on-field action, citing personal reasons. While revealing their son's name as Akaay, he requested privacy for them.

He wrote on Instagram:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

