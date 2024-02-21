 'May He Fill Your World With Endless Joy And Laughter': Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Post For Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma As They Welcome Their 2nd Child
Sachin Tendulkar took to X to congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they welcomed their 2nd child.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to his official handle on X to wish Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with a heartwarming message on account of them welcoming their 2nd child, as announced on February 20th, 2024. The 50-year-old hopes to see the baby boy light their family, similar to how his name 'Akaay' suggests.

After weeks of speculation amid Kohli's absence from on-field action, the 35-year-old star cricketer took to his official Instagram account to announce the birth of their 2nd child. Like before, the right-handed batter has requested privacy for his family.

The Delhi-born cricketer posted the below message on Instagram:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time.

"Welcome to the world, little champ!" - Sachin Tendulkar

In response to the pleasant development, Tendulkar wrote on X:

"Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!"

Virat Kohli unlikely to play in 5th Test:

Despite Anushka Sharma finally giving birth to their child, Kohli is unlikely to make a comeback for the 5th and final Test against England in Dharamsala and could return to action only during IPL 2024.

Nevertheless, India have done well in the ongoing Test series despite missing their most experienced batter. After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, India stormed to two comprehensive wins to lead the series 2-1.

