Revealed! What Does Akaay Mean? Name Of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 2nd Child

Virat Kohli Flies Back To Mumbai Due To 'Personal Emergency' Amid Anushka Sharma's 2nd Pregnancy | Photo Via Instagram

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy after a few weeks of speculation for reasons behind his absence on the field. With Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma naming their son as 'Akaay', fans have been wondering what is the meaning of the name.

The 35-year-old's heartfelt statement on his official Instagram account read:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. We welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

What does Akaay mean?

The word 'Akaay' is a Turkish origin word and is also general neutral, which translates to the 'shining moon'. The word translates in Sanskrit to something which is without a form or body.

Virat Kohli likely to return to the field in IPL 2024:

As far as the former Indian skipper's return to action goes, he is likely to make his on-field return only in IPL 2024. Kohli was named in the squad for the marquee five-Test series against England, but skipped the first two matches for what he mentioned as 'personal reasons'.

The BCCI later released a statement following the 3rd Test that Kohli has been ruled out of the entire series. With IPL 2024 likely to commence on March 22nd, fans are likely to see the Delhi-born cricketer in action only then.