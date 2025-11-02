 Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's T20I Squad For Australia Tour, Set To Participate In South Africa A Test Series
ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India has released left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing five-match T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the second four-day Test match.

The second four-day match starts on 6th November. The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa starting from November 14.

"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The second four-day match starts on 6th November. The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa," as per a statement from BCCI.

Yadav played in the first two T20Is against Australia, with the first match being abandoned due to rain and the second match resulting in a win for Australia, where he took two wickets on Friday. However, he didn't feature in the playing XI for the third T20I on Sunday.

The series is currently tied 1-1, with Australia winning the second game and India bouncing back to win the third fixture.

India's updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A's updated squad for 2nd four-day game: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

