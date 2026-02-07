 Kuldeep Yadav And Varun Chakravarthy Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple
Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with members of the support staff, visited Mumbai’s Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple on Saturday to seek blessings ahead of upcoming matches. Temple officials welcomed the players, whose visit reflected the long-standing tradition of Indian cricketers drawing spiritual strength before major cricketing commitments.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:16 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with members of the Indian team’s support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning to seek blessings. The players offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking divine guidance and strength ahead of their upcoming cricketing commitments.

Tradition of Faith Before Competition

The visit was conducted in a serene and respectful atmosphere, with temple authorities extending a warm welcome to the players and officials. Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust trustee Mahesh Mudliyar, executive officer Veena Patil, and deputy executive officer Sandeep Rathod were present on the occasion.

