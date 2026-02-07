Kuldeep Yadav And Varun Chakravarthy Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with members of the Indian team’s support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning to seek blessings. |

Mumbai: Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, along with members of the Indian team’s support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Saturday morning to seek blessings. The players offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking divine guidance and strength ahead of their upcoming cricketing commitments.

Tradition of Faith Before Competition

The visit was conducted in a serene and respectful atmosphere, with temple authorities extending a warm welcome to the players and officials. Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust trustee Mahesh Mudliyar, executive officer Veena Patil, and deputy executive officer Sandeep Rathod were present on the occasion.

The temple visit highlighted the players’ faith and spiritual beliefs, a tradition often followed by Indian cricketers before important matches and tournaments. Devotees and visitors at the temple also caught brief glimpses of the players during the visit, adding to the significance of the moment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/