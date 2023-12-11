 Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football: Udaya SC Overcome Saraswati SC 2-0
In a fiercely contested match, Udaya players exhibited superior teamwork, dominating possession and dictating the game against Saraswati, who had limited opportunities.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Udaya Sports Club showcased top-notch performance, securing a 2-0 victory against Saraswati Sports Club in the opening round of the 16th Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2023-24, hosted by the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) at the KSA ground.

In a fiercely contested match, Udaya players exhibited superior teamwork, dominating possession and dictating the game against Saraswati, who had limited opportunities. Aamir Shaikh netted the first goal for Udaya, and Mohit Gatti sealed the win with a second goal.

The second game of the day witnessed Satya Vijaya Sports Club asserting their control and securing a convincing 3-0 triumph over Shree Krishna Sports Club. Strikers Alroy D’Souza, Atharva Shetty, and Dhanesh Shetty each contributed a goal, ensuring Satya Vijaya's commanding victory.

In another exciting encounter, Star of Canara Sports Club faced a resilient challenge from Jaibharat Sports Club but emerged victorious with a 2-0 scoreline. Both teams played an attacking game, with Star of Canara converting crucial opportunities. Strikers Raunak Killinger and Brandon Picardo each scored a goal, sealing the win for their team.

Results – First round: Udaya Sports Club 2 (Aamir Shaikh, Mohit Gatti) beat Saraswati Sports Club 0.

Satya Vijaya Sports Club 3 (Alroy D’Souza, Atharva Shetty, Dhanesh Shetty) beat Shree Krishna Sports Club 0.

Star of Canara Sports Club 2 (Raunak Killinger, Brandon Picardo) beat Jaibharat Sports Club 0.

Mumbai Football League 2023: CFCI, PIFA Sports Play Out Goalless Draw In Premier Division
