'Kuch Ladke Firing Hee Kar De': Pakistan Panelist Makes Shocking Remarks During Innings Break Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha (R). | (Credits: X)

A Pakistan panelist made some shocking remarks during the innings break of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. He suggested that the players can open fire at the stadium to end the match there itself, given a loss for Pakistan is confirmed.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had ignited controversy before the Super 4 contest by shouting 6-0 during Pakistan's practice session, referring to their claims of downing six Indian jets during the recent military standoff. Moreover, Sahibzada Farhan's celebrated his fifty with a gun-shot celebration.

With anchor Waseem Badami speaking on ARY news, he asked the panelist:

"Ladke jaan maare toh kya hum match jeet sakte hain?" (Do you think Pakistan can win if they put in their full effort?)

He responded by stating:

"Mere khyaal mein ya toh yeh kar de ya kuch ladke firing hee kar de na idhar. Match hee khatam karo, kyunki confirm hai hum haarenge." (That or they can open fire in the ground. End the match because we are confirmed to lose.)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Haris Rauf the pick of Pakistan's bowlers but crash to second consecutive loss to India in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Sanju Samson (13) but the Men in Green could not stop India from storming to a six-wicket win on Sunday in Dubai. Unlike their approach against India in the Super 4 stage, Pakistan played aggressively to get to a total of 171/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for them with 58 off 45 deliveries, while Faheem Ashraf unleashed some late strikes.

Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill left their arch-rivals flustered with a whirlwind 105-run partnershiponly in 10 overs. Abhishek was particularly magnificent, clobbering 74 off only 39 deliveries, while Gill also showed signs of returning to form with 47. Although the Men in Green threatened to pull off a heist, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya made sure Team India crosses the line comfortably.

Abhishek also received the Player of the Match award for his swashbuckling innings. Pakistan, meanwhile, will travel to Abu Dhabi to face Sri Lanka on Wednesday as it looms as a must-win match for both sides.