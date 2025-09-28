IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Why Did Richie Richardson Replace Andy Pycroft As The Match Referee?

Andy Pycroft (L). | (Image Credits: X)

India and Pakistan are set to meet for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Stadium. The entire stadium will be packed with fans from both sides, but ahead of the match, the final will witness one key change with Andy Pycroft no longer being the match referee.

Richie Richardson will officiate as the match referee for the final, replacing Andy Pycroft, who had overseen the previous two India-Pakistan matches. The switch comes in the wake of a controversy that surrounded Pycroft's role in the earlier stages of the tournament.

Why Was Andy Pycroft Replaced?

The controversy starts from the September 21 group-stage clash between India and Pakistan, where the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) accused Pycroft of failing to inform them in advance about India's decision, which they deemed disrespectful.

The incident sparked a formal complaint from the PCB to the International Cricket Council (ICC), urging action against the 69-year-old former Zimbabwe cricketer. While the ICC did not take disciplinary steps against Pycroft, the situation escalated to the point where Pakistan reportedly considered boycotting the remainder of the Asia Cup if Pycroft continued in his role.

The drama forced the PCB to instruct their players to remain in their hotel before their next match against the UAE. Eventually, Pakistan decided to participate, secured a win, and advanced to the Super Four stage.

To avoid further controversy in the final and ensure a smoother conclusion to the tournament, the ICC appointed West Indies legend Richie Richardson as the match referee for the final. His presence is expected to bring neutrality and stability to what is already a high-stakes encounter between two cricketing giants.