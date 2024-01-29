 KS Bharat Gifts Telugu Actor Chiranjeevi His Indian Test Team's Jersey
Indian keeper-batter KS Bharat gifted Telugu actor Chiranjeevi his Test jersey ahead of the 2nd game against England.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Chiranjeevi and KS Bharat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Test cricketer KS Bharat has gifted renowned South Indian actor Chiranjeevi his red-ball national team's jersey. In a picture that has gone viral on social media, Bharat could be seen posing with Chiranjeevi with the jersey as the Indian team travelled to Vishakhapatnam ahead of the 2nd Test against England.

Bharat made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur in 2023 and has done a promising job with the gloves. However, he is yet to notch a big score with the bat. The 1st Test against England saw Bharat affect 4 dismissals and score 69 runs across two innings, but couldn't take India over the line as the tourists eked out a 28-run loss.

